News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

National Library Workers Day

National Library Workers Day
April 05
14:21 2018
Print This Article

Tuesday – April 10, 2018

Nominate a stellar library worker!

Nominations may come from library users, students, children, colleagues, faculty, or management.  Please visit the Galaxy of Stars to see your nomination.  It will be updated weekly.

What is National Library Workers Day?

NLWD is a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.

On January 25, 2003, a resolution was proposed:

That in order to recognize the hard work, dedication, and expertise of library support staff and librarians that the Tuesday of National Library Week be designated National Library Workers Day; and, that on that day, interested library workers, library groups, and libraries should advocate for better compensation for all library workers and, if the day coincides with Equal Pay Day, these individuals, groups, and libraries should recognize both days together.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.