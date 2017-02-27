National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Underway, Fight Against Quaggas Continues

This week, Feb. 27-Mar. 3, is National Invasive Species Awareness Week, and congressional leaders are hearing from scientists and experts about the threat of invasive species to ecosystems, agriculture, industry and public health.

Lee Greenwood, outreach program coordinator for The Nature Conservancy, says once the science behind these “alien invaders” is understood, policies can be created to better address the problem. And she believes it’s a problem that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, along with the Trump Administration, should unite against.

“Some of these invasive-species issues are much more easily prevented than they are eradicated or dealt with once they reach the United States,” said Greenwood. “So, superior policies and prevention are going to save so much money when compared to dealing with the issue once it’s arrived.”

Before leaving office, President Barack Obama signed an executive order reaffirming the National Invasive Species Council, created in 1999 as part of the U.S. Department of the Interior to make invasive species a priority of environmental policy.

More recently, President Donald Trump has discussed plans for drastic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, which some experts say could jeopardize programs that combat invasive species.

An estimated 4,300 invasive species are in the U.S., including animals, plants and diseases. According to Greenwood, their impacts run the gamut.

She lists just a few: “Asian Carp are a huge problem to freshwater systems. A land-based invasive would be the Emerald Ash Borer, that kills all the different native species of ash trees. There are a whole slew of different invasive grasses and flowers that can destroy grazing areas.”

To Rick Otis, president of the Reduce Risks from Invasive Species Coalition, this week is all about education and awareness. And while it can be a shock to learn the threats posed by invasive species, he notes there’s always hope.

“It’s not an impossible problem, and it’s not too big and too costly to deal with,” said Otis. “There’s progress being made in some areas, and there are good things people are doing. So, it’s not a hopeless issue – the question is just whether we can keep at it long enough.”

Research from Cornell University found invasive species affect more than 40 percent of threatened or endangered species, and says the nation spends more than $100 billion a year in prevention, monitoring and damage control or repair.

In Arizona the fight against invasive species continues and in Lake Powell the opponent is a familiar foe, the quagga mussel.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department asked for $285,000 in the 2018 state budget to pay for equipment, training and research that could help halt the spread of invasive species.

The money, which would come from the watercraft license fund, would also support $100,000 in partnerships with local agencies dealing with invasive species.

Quaggas made their way into Arizona’s lakes more than a decade ago when they made their way from the Great Lakes to the Colorado River, speculates Game and Fish Department officials.

Even though most quagga mussels are less than a finger’s-width large, their colonies can clog engines, drainage pipes and water intakes, posing a threat to structures such as Glen Canyon Dam.