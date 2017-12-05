News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

National  Influenza Vaccination Week

December 05
07:17 2017
It’s that time to get a flu shot, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reminding us it is National  Influenza Vaccination Week.

Coconino County Public Health Services encouraging you to get one if you haven’t yet.

Coconino County seeing a slightly higher number of cases of influenza this year than over the past five years. So far a total of 671 cases statewide for the season, 20 of which were from Coconino County, and as you might expect reported cases are only a small percentage of the actual cases of the flu we see people suffering from within our community… A flu shot now might keep you from being one of those people. The CDC suggests everyone six month old or older get a flu shot each year.  Additional information regarding flu vaccinations in Coconino County available at www.coconino.az.gov/health. Contact your health care provider or call the Coconino County Public Health Services District Clinic at 928-679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272.

