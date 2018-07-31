National Heatstroke Prevention Day

Since 1998, over 760 children have died from “vehicular heatstroke”–throughout the United States, and about 400 of them had accidentally been left alone in a car–and forgotten–by a caregiver. That’s according to statistics compiled by Jan Null–who runs the website, “no heat-stroke”, Null tells Lake Powell Life News that all of these deaths could’ve been prevented…

“My research has found that two-thirds of the heating inside in a car takes place within the first 20 minutes–and that the effect of ‘cracking’ the windows is less than three degrees. This is why parents and other caregivers need to know that children left unattended in cars can easily cause a tragedy. Make ‘look before you lock’ a routine, whenever you get out–especially when it comes to sleeping babies. It might even be helpful to put something like a purse, briefcase, or cellphone in the backseat–as a reminder. Ensure that kids don’t have access to keys or remote-entry devices–and teach them that cars are never to be used as play-areas. Likewise, if you ever see a child left alone in a car–even if it’s someone else’s–call ‘9-1-1’, immediately.”

To learn more, visit noheatstroke.org–and autoalliance.org/heatstroke