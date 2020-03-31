News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

National Guard Provides Assistance to the Navajo Nation

National Guard Provides Assistance to the Navajo Nation
March 31
13:03 2020
Print This Article

While the Navajo Nation struggles with its resources to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, The National Guard is stepping in to help. A team of 19 Citizen-Soldiers has set up a Federal Medical Station in the high school gym in Chinle. This station houses approximately 50 beds to support hospital overflow.

The Arizona National Guard also sent a team of medical advisers to Tuba City. More than 25 Citizen-Soldiers responded to the request to establish a medical care facility and augment local healthcare planning needs. In addition, a team of 8 medical professionals was also provided to assess the medical situation in Tuba City.

U.S. Army Colonel Leaper, an Arizona National Guard State Surgeon, said in a statement that the demand for medical resources outweighs what the Navajo Nation has to fight the pandemic. Leaper said the role of the National Guard will be to provide organizational models and resource management to increase the capacity of the health care system.

The Navajo Nation remains under a Stay-At-Home order and evening curfew. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has stated that the problem of multi-generations living is why it is necessary to start isolating positive-testing patients.

The Arizona National Gaurd said it’s prepared to set up more makeshift hospitals across Arizona if needed.

National Guard Provides Assistance to the Navajo Nation - overview

Summary: National Guard Provides Assistance to the Navajo Nation

Tags
chinlecovid-19national guardnavajo nationpresident jonathanneztuba city

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.