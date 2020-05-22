National Guard Completes Over 1,000 Covid-19 Missions

For Immediate Release May 19, 2020

Arizona National Guard Crosses 1,000 Mission Complete in COVID-19 Response

PHOENIX – Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Arizona National Guard continue to support our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by surging logistical capacity to gap an assortment of needs since activation on March 19.

As the state phases in opening measures for businesses and services, our Guard continues to haul goods across the state, fill boxes with food and provide a variety of aide measures to Navajo Nation.

“It is imperative that we serve Arizona by partnering with local stakeholders in our cities and towns already in engaged in the fight and finding creative solutions to enhance their capabilities,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Arizona’s Adjutant General. “Together we are making this a whole-of-community response to defeat COVID-19.”

Since our activation more than eight weeks ago:

1. More than 1,000 Guard members have served on the mission since March

2. At the time of this release, we have conducted more than 1,015 logistic missions.

These missions include:

– Supporting State foodbanks by receiving goods, building packages, loading cars, delivering food, and recently transporting goods from neighboring states.

– Assisting grocery stores by augmenting the transportation of foods directly from their warehouses and distribution centers and restocking shelves.

– Delivering critically needed Personal Protective Equipment across the state to gap shortages for those on the front line of the pandemic

– Transporting more than 60,000 yards of medical-grade fabric to our community partners to produce critically needed surgical gowns to Arizona healthcare professionals.

– More than 167,000 miles driven across the Great State of Arizona.

– More than 79,000 hours worked on-site at locations statewide.

3. Assisted State and Federal agencies with the creation of alternate care sites in Phoenix and the Navajo Nation.