National Emergency Alert System Testing Postponed

This Thursday, Sept 20th, two back-to-back national emergency tests were scheduled to be conducted. On Sept 17, 2018 FEMA cancelled those tests and have rescheduled them for October 3, 2018.

The first for the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system which are the cell phone alerts that are sent to most smart phones.

The second for the Emergency Alert System.

Neither tests will be initiated by the National Weather Service, but they do use the same dissemination networks that we use. It’s likely the second (EAS test) will activate the NOAA Weather Radio system as well.

On that date, President Trump will send a text out to every cell phone in America to test the wireless Emergency Alert System.