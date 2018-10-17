News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 17
12:36 2018
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For many, home is a place of love, warmth, and comfort. It’s somewhere that you know you will be surrounded by care and support, and a nice little break from the busyness of the real world. But for millions of others, home is anything but a sanctuary.

The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.

Local resources are available to individuals affected by domestic violence:
• Another Way Violence Recovery Center, 928-645-5300, www.anotherwaytoday.org
• Page Victim Assistance, 928-645-4362, http://www.vwscoconino.org

In 2017, the Page Police Department investigated 403 reports of domestic violence. Many more went unreported to police.
To help raise awareness for this important cause, a special purple flag is flying at the Page Public Safety Facility throughout
the month of October.

City of Page also taking time out to honor the many lives that have been taken by domestic violence. Residents encouraged to attend a candlelight vigil Tuesday, October 23rd at Memorial Plaza at 6pm.

Come light a candle for those we have lost to domestic violence.

 

In case of rain the vigil will be held at City Hall.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

