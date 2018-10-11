This October, the Page Police Department is proud to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in women after skin cancer. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early.

If you are a woman age 40 to 49, talk with your doctor about when to start getting mammograms and how often to get them.

If you are a woman age 50 to 74, be sure to get a mammogram every 2 years. You may also choose to get them more often.

Talk to a doctor about your risk for breast cancer, especially if a close family member of yours had breast or ovarian cancer. Your doctor can help you decide when and how often to get mammograms.

Officers from the Page Police Department are wearing pink badge shrouds and a special flag is flying at the Public Safety Facility throughout the month of October to increase awareness for this important cause.

https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-awareness-month