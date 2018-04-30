And today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. A sad fact that over three million dogs are surrendered to shelters every year and of those nearly 800,000 are euthanized. The numbers for cats are no doubt even more dramatic.

Help one of the many thousands of animals in pet shelters find their forever home.

The Page Animal Adoption Agency is a 501 (c)3 non-profit in Page, AZ. Their adoptable animals are pulled from the City of Page Shelter and given a second chance at life.

PAAA’s mission is to create a community environment that protects public health, promotes responsible pet ownership, and respects the intrinsic worth of animals. Their purpose is to provide a better life for cats and dogs by providing educational opportunities, dog and cat adoption services, and low-cost spay and neuter programs to assist in the overpopulation of dogs and cats in our community.