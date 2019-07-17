National Ad “Like Winning Lottery” for Local SUP

Joe and Jordan Lapekas continue to enjoy record numbers when it comes to visitors needing their paddleboard services at Lake Powell Paddleboards, largely due to the national ad their business was featured in for the web designing tool Word Press. Jordan had been using Word Press to manage their business web site when they got a call from the company asking them if they would like to be one of the companies featured in their next commercial. The ad turned out to be so lovely, the company called Jordan back and asked if she would be willing to ad voiceover to the original ad to make it even more impactful. The spot has since been viewed on national networks and internet more than 170 million times. WATCH IT RIGHT NOW!

Hear the Lapekas’ success story in their own words here.

The Lapekas have been the darlings of the SUP world for a few years now, so their most recent success is no surprise to the Page-Lake Powell community!