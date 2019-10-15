Nasty Monday Crash Ties-up Traffic on US-89

Things got pretty slow for a while late Monday afternoon in Page when what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash snarled traffic for an hour or more. The incident happened right around 5 P.M., and it sent Page Police and Fire Departments, as well as EMTs down the hill to US-89 and North Lake Powell Boulevard. At least one person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

Page Police are investigating the wreck and will determine who was at fault.