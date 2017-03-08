NASA Software Helps Monitor Drought Stricken Navajo Nation

Drought has long threatened the Navajo Nation. The sprawling nation covers a mostly arid, desert climate and has been impacted by drought conditions for more or less two decades.

Hydrologists across the sprawling Navajo Nation have struggled to collect measurements of rainfall for years. The methods used currently to collect precipitation, snowpack, and temperature are limited and labor intensive. For example, 89 rain gauges are located across the nation and must be measured each month by hand.

However, a new software tool developed by Navajo hydrologists and NASA scientists looks to ease the burden of data collection.

The software can generate maps that compare recent rainfall with historical data to see if a particular region is unusually dry. Individual chapters around the region can also be focused on for an in depth look.

With the collected data, water resources managers across the Navajo Nation will be able to make better informed decisions about the likelihood of future drought.

A 2011 Navajo Nation Water Resource Development Strategy report found that $300 million would be needed for public water drought mitigation. However, only $10 million is available in the current response plan.

With only 3% of the needed funds available to help an area where one-third of the population does not have potable water in their homes, the allocation of the sparse funds to the highest need areas is crucial.

In a situation where funding is already stretched thin, emergency drought dollars are allocated equally to the nation’s 110 chapters. But, if it were possible to better identify the highest need areas, the paltry funding could be used to the greatest benefit.