NAPI Goes to Court to Squash Pumpkin Patch Plan

Navajo Agricultural Products, Inc. (NAPI) has gone to the Navajo Nation courts in an attempt to squash Pumpkin Patch’s efforts to negotiate a deal with the Navajo Nation Council.

NAPI official sought a restraining order against Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers, Upland Desert Corn, and Pumpkin Patch founders Richard and John Hamby.

The grounds for the restraining order include PPF’s and UDC’s failure to register as foreign corporations under the Navajo Corporation Act, their refusal to pay a substantial debt owed to NAPI, and violations of Navajo Nation laws, according to NAPI attorney Jennifer Baker.

Baker stressed that NAPI is not suing the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Nation Council or the council’s Resource and Development Committee.

Pumpkin Patch officials counter that they do not sell products on the Navajo Nation so they do not need to register as a foreign entity; they also allege that faulty equipment provide by NAPI cost the company substantial amounts of money.

Pumpkin Patch officials had announced that they were giving up on negotiating a deal with NAPI and sought to reach out to council to approve a 15-year lease.

That pitted the NAPI Board of Directors against Council Delegate Leonard Tsosie.

Tsosie said the tribal council should be in charge of land leases entered into by NAPI, which is a tribal entity and thus falls under the ultimate jurisdiction of the council.

But the NAPI Board claim they have autonomy and can enter into their own lease agreements.

NAPI Board of Directors Chairman Lorenzo Begay opposes the council’s involvement and vows not bow to political pressure.

Tsosie’s legislation would authorize the council’s Resource and Development Committee to enter into a 15-year lease with Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers and Upland Desert Popcorn, which leases land to raise corn.

Pumpkin Patch and Uplands’ sublease with NAPI expired December 31st.

Tsosie’s bill includes a lease for agricultural use, water for irrigation and a flat rate for electricity.

But Begay said that under the Navajo Indian Irrigation Project, which paved the way for NAPI, the board was given the right to manage its own land. He questioned the wisdom of allowing non-tribal businesses to enter into leases with NAPI.

Tsosie’s bill would set “a bad precedence” by allowing non-tribal businesses to operate without having to comply with tribal law, warned NAPI General Manager Wilton Charley.

“Ultimately the land belongs to the tribe, not NAPI,” Tsosie said. “And the tribe has final say over its own land,” he added.