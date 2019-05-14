Naabik’iyati’ Still Says “No!”

For a second time, the Navajo Council’s Naabik’iyati’ Committee has voted down a plan seeking to keep the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine in operation.

Delegates Herman Daniels and Nathaniel Brown, who both represent communities that would be most impacted by the closings, had sponsored legislation that sought federal intervention in getting the Salt River Project back to the negotiating table.

However, the Naabik’iyati’ Committee voted down the bill on a 5-12 vote.

The committee did vote to go into executive session after Economic Development Director JT Willie said he had sensitive information to share.

Recommendations by staff that the committee hold a work session on the Brown-Daniels bill also fell on deaf ears.