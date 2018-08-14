Naabik’iyátí’ Recommends Expenditure

The Navajo Nation Council’s Naabik’iyátí’ Committee wants to use a $3 million grant from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund to allow Northern Arizona University to expand its Native American Cultural Center.

Delegate Walter Phelps, who sponsored the legislation, explained that if the funding is approved by the council and the president, it would allow NAU”s Office of Native American Initiatives to expand the cultural center by 8,500 square feet to improve service delivery and outreach efforts by providing additional office space and classrooms for courses and training.

In a letter to the council, NAU President Rita Hartung Cheng requested support for the funding request to allow the Office of Native American Initiatives to consolidate several Native American programs in one facility, including the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, the Tribal Leadership Initiatives and the Diné Institute for Navajo Nation Education.

According to the grant application submitted by NAU the university serves more than 1,500 Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students – of this number approximately 615 are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

Delegate Kee Allen Begay supported the grant application, and he believes more financial support should be given to Navajo students. While families help their students as much as possible, the students often do not receive enough support to meet their higher education needs, Begay said.

Phelps said NAU is also seeking support from other Arizona tribes.