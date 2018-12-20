Naabik’iy’ati Backs NTEC Bill

On December 18 the Navajo Nation Council’s Naabik’iyati’ Committee recommended passage for Legislation No. 0378-18.

The bill urges the full council to approve a petition to the U.S. Department of the Interior to issue a federal charter of incorporation to the Navajo Nation for the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) as a for-profit company under the Indian Reorganization Act. When the IRA was approved by Congress in 1934 Section 17 it created a corporation business structure to allow tribes to “equip themselves with the devices of modern business organization.”

Tuesday’s bill was sponsored by Delegate Benjamin L. Bennett. Becoming a Section 17 corporation would offer many benefits to the energy company, according to NTEC board chairman Timothy H. McLaughlin. Those would include an exemption from federal tax, which would allow NTEC to re-invest those funds back into the company, McLaughlin said. The designation would also allow NTEC to issue tax exempt bonds. “It would put us in a better financial position,” McLaughlin said.

If the NTEC doesn’t have to pay federal taxes then they should set aside a reasonable portion of its profits for the Navajo Nation, Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd said.

On Monday NTEC officials presented the Navajo Nation with a $3 million check from projected net revenues for 2018. The is in addition to the $40 million NTEC paid the Navajo Nation through tribal taxes and royalties this year. “We are very grateful to the NTEC board,” Speaker LoRenzo Bates said.