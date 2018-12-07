N.M. Teacher Won’t Return to Class

An Advanced Placement teacher in New Mexico has no class. That’s because of a couple of offensive actions on October 31. Monica Armenta, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque School system, refused to say if the teacher was fired or had resigned, saying only that she no longer worked for the APS as of November 30. While many students celebrated Halloween by dressing up that day, the teacher’s bias against Native American students was unmasked.

Cibola High School student McKenzie Johnson, 17, a member of the Navajo Nation, said she was dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, with a paw mark on her face, when the teacher called her a “bloody Indian.”Another student said that the teacher took a pair of scissors and cut the ends off of her hair. Johnson said the students were shocked. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye called the incidents a “cultural assault.”

When informed that the teacher was no longer working for APS McKenzie Johnson’s mother, Shannon, said she was glad the teacher would not be able to hurt other students. But Shannon Johnson wants more done. She is calling for APS to integrate Native American history and literature in the curriculum and to ban cultural appropriated dress.Several parents and students identified the teacher as Mary Eastin, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The incident has gathered national attention.