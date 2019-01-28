N.M. Governor Picks a Navajo

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has selected a member of the Navajo Nation to serve as the New Mexico Public Education Department’s deputy secretary of Identity Equity and Transformation. Kara Bobroff is of the Salt People Clan, born for the Lakota People. Her family is from Ramah, N.M., though she now resides in Albuquerque.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation Council, I would like to congratulate Deputy Secretary Bobroff on her appointment by Gov. Grisham,” Navajo Nation Speaker Pro Tem Seth Damon said. “It is encouraging to know we have an ally in that position whom comes from the Navajo Nation and understands the importance of improving our education system and promoting equity in regards to resources and services for Native American students.”

Damon expressed gratitude to the governor for selecting Bobroff to the Public Education Department. Bobroff’s advocacy and policy efforts are critical to aiding tribes in New Mexico, Damon said. He has the utmost confidence in her expertise on Indian education in the state of New Mexico, Damon added.

In 2006, Bobroff aided in establishing the Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque, which was recognized as a model for effective indigenous education by the New Mexico Indian Education Sub-Committee. Bobroff was also invited by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to participate in national strategic reform for Indian education, and has extensive experience working in education in low-income communities. She has also has been recognized as one of the “Best Emerging Social Entrepreneurs” in the country by former President Barack Obama.

“We are more than pleased and enthusiastic that Ms. Bobroff was

appointed to the Public Education Department. She has shown exemplary

administrative leadership in furthering the education of Native American

students at the Native American Community Academy,” Delegate Daniel

Tso said.

Bobroff’s appointment exemplifies Lujan Grisham’s commitment to improving tribal and state relations, Tso added.