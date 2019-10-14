News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

N.M. Governor Grisham Appoints Mrs. Nez to Task Force

October 14
09:22 2019
Phefelia Nez

By: John Christian Hopkins

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez to New Mexico’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force.

In her new role, Nez will have the opportunity to work with state and federal officials, tribal members, and advocates to collaborate with tribal law enforcement agencies to identify barriers to improve the reporting, investigating, and data collection of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Throughout our country, we hear far too many stories of families and victims who experience this traumatic epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and we need to put a stop to it, and it begins with collecting and analyzing the data,” Nez said. “Together through partnerships, we need to be

proactive to protect our Indigenous women and children.”

Also, Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer will also work closely with the state of Arizona’s study committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women to establish methods for collecting data, reviewing policies, practices, and prosecutorial practices, and identifying barriers to track violent crimes committed against Indigenous women and girls.

The issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and children have not gotten proper attention, Lizer said.

“As leaders, we need to be a voice for our women and children,” Lizer added.

“Our Navajo women are sacred and are the center of our society, and they offer love, comfort, and discipline; therefore, the Nez-Lizer Administration remains committed to making violence against women a top priority, as we continue to advocate for safety and justice for Navajo women and children,” President Nez said.

