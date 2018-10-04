N.C.A.I. Fires Attorney

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) fired one of its lead attorneys this week after he was accused of sexual harassment. “I became a fall guy,” said senior attorney John Dossett. The NCAI is the nation’s largest and oldest inter-tribal advocacy organization. Dossett had worked there for more than 20 years. The announcement came after Dossett used his NCAI email account to send a nearly eight-page statement to numerous tribal leaders and advocates. Dossett defended his work for the organization and denied the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by former colleagues.

NCAI had no knowledge that Dossett planned to send out a statement, according to NCAI Executive Director Jacqueline Pata. Dossett was not authorized to do so, she added. Dossett had been NCAI’s general counsel – top lawyer – since 1995. He was reassigned last month following an investigation of a sexual harassment complaint. Dossett claimed the charge was politically motivated and noted his work to get the Violence Against Women Act reauthorized in 2005 and 2013. Dossett said he wants a full investigation. Many tribes were unsatisfied after the complaint came to light and Dossett was merely reassigned to another position. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians withdrew from the NCAI on September 24 over this issue. “We are in a time where there is little sympathy for a guy who claims to be falsely accused of sexual harassment,” Dossett said.