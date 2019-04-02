MV KOA Opens For 2019 Camping Season

The Monument Valley KOA Journey campground, located at MM 2, US Highway 163 in Monument Valley, UT, is now open for the 2019 summer camping season.

The Monument Valley KOA Journey is one of 517 open-to-the-public KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the U.S. and Canada.

“The friendly people in the yellow shirts are again ready to welcome our guests for the 2019 summer camping season,” said Kampgrounds of America CEO Toby O’Rourke. “We’ve added several new locations in the past few months, so there are now even more places to kick back, relax and enjoy great camping throughout North America.”

KOA’s 2019 North American Camping Report found that camping is among the most popular and fastest-growing family activities.

“There’s nothing like gathering around a campfire with your family and friends,” O’Rourke said. “Our campgrounds now include many more great options for any way you want to stay, whether you prefer a tent, a Cabin or a wonderful RV site.”

Campers can pick up a new 2019 Edition of the KOA Directory absolutely free at any KOA campground. The Directory is a complete travel atlas of every state and Canadian province and includes descriptive listings of each KOA campground as well as detailed maps and directions to each location. The digital edition of the 2019 KOA Directory is also available at http://koa.uberflip.com/i/784851-2019-koa-directory.

Campers can also find out about the newest KOA camping locations, as well as get great camping tips, tricks and recipes, by subscribing to the KOA blog at www.koa.com/blog.

Born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in 1962, Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 57th Anniversary in 2019. For more information, go to www.KOA.com.