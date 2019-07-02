Pipeline Opponents Embrace Corps’ Plan Request

Opponents of the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline are calling the Army Corps of Engineers’ request for plans a major setback for the project.

The Corps has given the state of Utah only until July 13 to explain how it will ensure the pipeline doesn’t transport invasive quagga mussels to waters west of the lake.

Water officials say the request is just another phase of the permitting process, and they consider it “business as usual.”

Zach Frankel with the Utah Rivers Council accused the state of “recklessly pushing ahead” with the project and commended the Corps for “pumping the brakes.”

Kim Wells with the Utah Division of Water Resources claims adequate plans are in place to prevent the transport of mussels. She adds the issue is not new and that Lake Mead has successfully dealt with it.