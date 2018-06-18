Mussels Hitch a Ride With Careless Boaters

Three separate incidents in the past two weeks could have moved the quagga mussel infestation from Lake Powell to other bodies of water in Utah had technicians from the Dept of Wildlife Resources not been on their toes to inspect the watercrafts.

On June 4th at Willard Bay State Park a technician found the mussels in a boat motor, also known as the “sea strainer”. Another on June 6th at Hyrum State Park a technician found the quagga mussels in the bow anchor compartment of a common Bayliner boat. The results could have been devastating had the quaggamussels made their way into the reservoir.

On June 11th at Willard Bay State Park more quagga mussels were discovered in a different boat’s sea strainer.

Remember if you boat Lake Powell you must go through the simple clean drain dry decontamination process for your watercraft before you take it to other waters. Read more about that here.