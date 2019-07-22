Museum Fire Update: Heavy Air Component Expected Today

UPDATE – JULY 22, 2019 – 11:00AM – FLAGSTAFF – The following areas and neighborhoods have been added to the “Set” stage (pre-evacuation): West of Hwy of 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, Christmas Tree Estates and the U.S. Forest Service Peaks Ranger Station Office.

The U.S. Forest Service conducted an aerial assessment of the fire this morning and due to the growth of the fire, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) determined it was necessary to put the Flagstaff neighborhoods on “Set” (pre-evacuation). According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Fire is currently about 1,000 acres and was very active overnight. Crews were not able to conduct burnout operations due to the activity and the fire spotting ahead of itself but took indirect suppression tactics where they could.

Other areas that continue to be under “Set” (pre-evacuation) are the areas of Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Hwy 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates all of Timberline communities including, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates. Residents are asked to pack any emergency items, have resources to sustain for 72-hours, know how to receive and stay aware of the latest news and information on the fire from local media and community resources.

Coconino County Sheriff, Flagstaff Police and other Law Enforcement personnel will be going through these neighborhoods to let people know of the “Set” stage and to be ready for future evacuation orders. All Flagstaff residents should be in “Ready” stage.

During the Set notification (pre-evacuation), residents are asked to pack any emergency items, be able to sustain for 72-hours and get information on the fire from official resources such as the Coconino County Website , Facebook and Twitter , City of Flagstaff Facebook and Twitter and the U.S. Forest Service Facebook and Twitter . A call center (928.213.2990) has been activated for people with questions. People are also encouraged to sign-up for emergency notifications for evacuation and other notices at coconino.az.gov/ready .

The American Red Cross has set-up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ. For people in need of pet sheltering, please contact the Coconino Humane Association. For large animal sheltering, please contact the call center (928.213.2990).

Drones of any kind are prohibited from flying over the area. When an unidentified aircraft, manned or unmanned, is sighted in the fire area, all air operations must shut down immediately. This poses significant risk to fire personnel and suspends crucial air suppression tactics.

UPDATE – FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 22, 2019 – 10:00AM – Wildland firefighters are using every available aerial platform in the southwest region on a wildfire in the Dry Lake Hills area north of Flagstaff today.

The Museum Fire, currently about 1,000 acres, was very active overnight. Crews were not able to conduct burnout operations due to the activity and the fire spotting ahead of itself but took indirect suppression tactics where they could.

The fire was flanked with retardant and water from more than a dozen aircraft Sunday in an effort to keep it in the Schultz Pass area and limit its spread north and south. Spotting was noted toward the east, and hand crews are working to create a fire line to work on containment that ties in with aerial suppression.

Fire managers will be using direct and indirect tactics to suppress the fire today. A heavy air component is expected as the objectives are to keep the fire east and south of Forest Road 420 (Schultz Pass Road), west of U.S. Highway 89, and north of the Pipeline Road and those communities.

Drones of any kind are prohibited from flying over the area. When an unidentified aircraft, manned or unmanned, is sighted in the fire area, all air operations must shut down immediately. This poses a significant risk to fire personnel and suspends crucial air suppression tactics. If any member of the public sees someone launching a drone, please call 911. The public should also stay out of the fire area for public and firefighter safety.

Heavy smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and other local communities. The public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 north of Flagstaff and stay out of the fire area.

Updates about the Museum Fire, acreage, and latest activity will be found daily on Inciweb and posted on the Coconino National Forest Twitter and Facebook social media sites.

MUSEUM FIRE OVERVIEW

Discovery date: July 12, 2019.

Cause: Under investigation.

Origin location: About 1 mile north of Flagstaff (Latitude/Longitude: 35° 15.752N, 111° 38.753W).

Current size: Approximately 1,000 acres.

Current resources: Seven engines, four fuels hand crews, three Interagency Hotshot Crews, three Type-1 helicopters, two Type-III helicopters, four heavy fixed wing aircraft, four single engine air tankers, an air attack aircraft, three lead aircraft, a very large air tanker (VLAT), six patrols, and miscellaneous overhead personnel. Total personnel: approximately 200.

Additional resources ordered: 10 Hotshot crews, 20 engines, six dozers, four water tenders

Predicted smoke impacts: Significant smoke will impact the Flagstaff area and communities east of Flagstaff. Smoke will settle in low lying areas of Flagstaff and surrounding areas during the cooler hours and lift as the day warms up.

Current closures: Little Elden Spring Campground, various trails within the fire area, and a portion of the Arizona Trail within the fire area, which will be rerouted as needed.

UPDATE Flagstaff, AZ – JULY 21, 2019 –6:00 AM – There have been no changes to the current “Set” (pre-evacuation) notices due to the Museum Fire. The neighborhoods under “Set” are Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Hwy 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates all of Timberline communities including, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has gone door-to-door to contact people in these neighborhoods. At this point, there have been no home evacuations ordered.

During the Set notification (pre-evacuation), residents are asked to pack any emergency items, be able to sustain for 72-hours and get information on the fire from official resources such as the Coconino County Website, Facebook and Twitter, City of Flagstaff Facebook and Twitter and the U.S. Forest Service Facebook and Twitter. A call center (928.213.2990) has been activated for people with questions.

People are also encouraged to sign-up for emergency notifications for evacuation and other notices at coconino.az.gov/ready.

All areas, including the upper eastside neighborhoods of Flagstaff, including Cedar Hills, Shadow Mountain, Christmas Tree, Skyline, Swiss Manor and Upper Greenlaw should be in the “Ready” stage or “prepare now.”

• Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

• Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

• Connect with your Emergency Management/Sheriff’s Office on social media.

• Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

• Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, outof-town contacts and family meeting locations.

• Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs

and priceless items.

• Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders to ensure they are ready.

• Keep up to date on local news, weather watches and warnings.

The American Red Cross has set-up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ