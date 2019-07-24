News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Museum Fire Impact on Coconino County

Museum Fire Impact on Coconino County
July 24
11:40 2019
museum fireThe Museum Fire north of Flagstaff has consumed more than 1800 acres. The fire started around midday on Sunday and is currently unknown what caused it.

Coconino County officials issued an evacuation order on Monday at 6 p.m. local time for all people “living, working or accessing a home” from Mount Elden Lookout Road, according to a statement from the Arizona Governors Office.

Meanwhile, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency for Coconino County due to the impacts of the fire, which provides authorities with access to emergency funds, as well as assistance from the state of Arizona.

According to the Governor’s Office, pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas around Flagstaff: “West of Weatherford Road, North of Highway 180, Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest and Locket Meadows, Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, all of Timberline communities including, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates, West of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, Christmas Tree Estates and the U.S. Forest Service Peaks Ranger Station Office.”

Incident commander Rich Nieto told reporters Tuesday “We have close to 600 personnel” fighting the blaze. Crews are looking for opportunities to implement successful direct fire suppression tactics. High humidity and a rain shower helped firefighters battle the wildfire.

The fire has not claimed any structures and no injuries have been reported. By Tuesday evening the fire was 10 percent contained.

Media and Public Inquiries

Questions regarding evacuation status or procedures should be directed to Coconino Country Call Center at 928-213-2990, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Online Fire Incident Information:
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incedent/6450/

Media Phone Line: 928-288-2438

Public Information Phone Line:
928-288-2484, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Museum Fire Public Information Email:
[email protected]

The Red Cross is operating a shelter for those displaced at Sinagua Middle School (3950 E. Butler Ave. Flagstaff, AZ). Over 300 locally-owned animals have been relocated to the Coconino Humane Association.

The Fire could Impact Page Phone Lines

