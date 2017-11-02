Murder Suspect To Be Prosecuted in Coconino Co.

Although an exact location of the murder of 44-year old Valley teacher Cathryn Gorospe has not been determined. authorities have come to the conclusion that the woman was likely murdered near Williams, in Coconino County. And that is why the suspect, Charlie Malzahn, will see his case work its way through the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

The 27-year old Malzahn, who sometimes worked as a waiter in Williams, had been in the Coconino County Jail since August until Gorospe bailed him out on Friday October 6th. She was never seen alive again.

He had been jailed at the time, according to reports, for taking his sister’s car on I-40 and leaving her and her children stranded.

As soon as the teacher went missing, Flagstaff Police had theorized that she had been murdered.They were proven right. Her body was found about a week later in Yavapai County. Authorities has reportedly been led to the body by directions given them by Malzahn.

But no charges related to the disappearance and murder of Cathryn Gorospe have been filed yet. Officials were trying to determine which county should prosecute the case; Coconino or Yavapai, where the body was found.

Attempts were made to figure out where she had been murdered, assuming the body had been merely dumped in Mayer in Yavapai County. This week that determination has been resolved, even though they still don’t know exactly where she was murdered.