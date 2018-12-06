Murder Suspect Arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Navajo woman in Kentucky.Amanda Dakota Webster, 26, of Cameron, Ariz., was murdered in a

hotel room December 1.

Webster, a mother of three, had gone to Kentucky in search of job opportunities. She traveled state to state to find work. Webster worked in construction, according to a Navajo friend, Keevana Dan,

who had also gone to Kentucky. The suspect – Jesse James, 32 – was arrested by Florence, KY, police on several charges, including murder, tampering with

evidence, giving false information to police, identity theft and probation violation.

Webster did not know James. Webster, her friend and James were all staying at the same Home 2 Suites hotel in Florence.Surveillance video from the hotel reportedly shows James luring

Webster to his room. Webster was repeatedly stabbed. James has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in Boone County jail on a $1 million bond.

Police have no motive for the murder.

James’ aunt, Mildred Scherder, told a local TV news crew that her nephew suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was off of his medication. James was arrested at a movie theater after acting “strangely.” theater employees reported james because he was acting strange and paraanoid.