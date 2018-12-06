News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Murder Suspect Arrested

Murder Suspect Arrested
December 06
13:40 2018
Print This Article

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Navajo woman in Kentucky.Amanda Dakota Webster, 26, of Cameron, Ariz., was murdered in a
hotel room December 1.

Webster, a mother of three, had gone to Kentucky in search of job opportunities. She traveled state to state to find work. Webster worked in construction, according to a Navajo friend, Keevana Dan,
who had also gone to Kentucky. The suspect – Jesse James, 32 – was arrested by Florence, KY, police on several charges, including murder, tampering with
evidence, giving false information to police, identity theft and probation violation.

Webster did not know James. Webster, her friend and James were all staying at the same Home 2 Suites hotel in Florence.Surveillance video from the hotel reportedly shows James luring
Webster to his room. Webster was repeatedly stabbed. James has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in Boone County jail on a $1 million bond.

Police have no motive for the murder.

James’ aunt, Mildred Scherder, told a local TV news crew that her nephew suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was off of his medication. James was arrested at a movie theater after acting “strangely.” theater employees reported james because he was acting strange and paraanoid.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.