Municipal Elections Set

June 19
09:44 2019
Three newcomers to the municipal political scene are seeking election to two open seats on the Big Water Town Council.
Sheath Guevarra, Vincent Olson, and Adam Wagener are running for two available four-year positions on Council.
In Kanab, three incumbents are facing challenges for three open four-year seats.  Running are incumbents Michael R. East, Arlon Chamberlain, and Celeste Meyeres.  Opposing them are James Wendellhead and Bartholomew Battista.
Jeffrey Yates is running unopposed for a two-year position.
The non-partisan elections will be held November 5.

