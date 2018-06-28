Multiple Jerky and Meat Recalls

RECALL ALERT – Los Angeles-based People’s Sausage Co. launched a recall of approximately 13,554 lbs. of jerky and meat stick products that were produced without an approved voluntary grant of inspection, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Dept. of Agriculture reported.

The affected items include:

4-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON WILD STICKS Hot and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Elk Jerky Lemon Chile” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Elk Jerky Teriyaki” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON Elk Jerky Sweet and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON Elk Jerky Old Fashioned” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Lemon Chile” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Teriyaki” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Sweet and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz. plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Old Fashioned” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

The shelf-stable jerky and meat stick products were produced on various dates from May 3, 2016, through June 15, 2018, according to FSIS. The agency discovered the problem during an investigation on June 22.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the meat snacks, however FSIS said the products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2018 – Land O’Frost, Inc., a Madisonville, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,944 pounds of ham products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The front of the package is accurately labeled as Black Forest Ham, however the back of the package is incorrectly labeled as Honey Smoked Turkey Breast.

The Premium Black Forest Ham products were produced on April 27, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label (PDF only)]

1-lb. plastic gas-flushed resealable packages containing a single ham labeled “Land O’Frost PREMIUM Old World Style Black Forest Ham” with Lot 8117D and a sell-by date of August 10, 2018 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est.500K” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail locations in Arizona, California, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

The problem was discovered on June 20, 2018 after the firm received a consumer complaint about the product. The firm notified FSIS of the problem on June 22, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dar Gautreaux, Administrative Assistant with Land O’Frost, at (800) 762-9865.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.