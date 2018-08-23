Multi-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 98 Causes Mass Casualty Incident

On Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 1427 hours Page Fire Department units, Medic 15 (M15) and Attack 1 (AT1) responded to MP 302 on SR 98, for the report of a multi-vehicle accident with at least three patients. On arrival, responding crews found a 3-vehicle collision with 12 patients. One vehicle remained on the roadway with 1 patient trapped. All other patients had removed themselves from their vehicles with varying injuries.

A Mass Casualty incident was declared per the Incident Commander, Captain Marlow, due to limited EMS resources and the number of patients. M10 and M11 responded to the scene after completing another EMS call in town.

Classic Lifeguard transported 1 patient, Page Fire Department transported 4 patients to Page Hospital, Navajo EMS transported 1 patient to Page Hospital, and there were 6 BLS refusals (commonly referred to as refusal of medical assistance).

Page Fire Department units returned to service at 1526 hours.