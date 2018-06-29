News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Multi-Agency Partnership to Protect Canyon de Chelly

June 29
09:59 2018
In Chinle this week Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed a multi agency strategic agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and National Park Service calling for the cooperative stewardship of Canyon de Chelly- the 84,000-acre national monument established in 1931 encompasses important geologic and archaeological features as well as the homes of about 40 Navajo families.

The joint management plan between Navajo Nation, BIA, NPS, NAU’s Landscape Conservation Initiative and the Chinle community is a first of a kind effort to ensure the natural and cultural resources of the canyon are protected.

