Mule Deer Migration

Mule deer herds in southern Utah are migrating to their summer ranges, 50 of them outfitted with electronic GPS-tracking collars.

Over the winter, the Department of Wildlife Resources, using helicopters, captured eight mature bucks and 42 does and fitted them with the collars. The Department hopes to monitor mortality rates, eating habits, and the impacts of urban growth and other human activity on herds.

Deer had a 92 percent survival rate this past winter.

Excess juniper and pinyon trees have been cut down as they provide little nutritional value for the animals.

Deer follow almost the same exact path of migration as they used in previous years.

Providing the hunt is authorized, it is legal to shoot a collared deer.