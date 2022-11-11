Mr. O’Halleran Concedes

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01) released the following statement:

“Whether they voted by mail or in person, Arizonans turned out and participated in our democracy this year. And an essential part of that democracy is a peaceful transfer of power, at every level of government.

“There’s no denying that my team and I are incredibly disappointed in these results, but I thank the families of Arizona’s First District for giving me the opportunity to serve you these last six years.