Lake Powell Life News

Mr. O’Halleran Concedes
November 11
09:53 2022
Tom O’Halleran Concedes in Race for AZ-02

Thanks staff, volunteers, family

Congressman Tom O’Halleran

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01) released the following statement:

“I want to thank the hardworking Arizonans that made calls, knocked doors, and engaged voters–especially the unparalleled staff on Team O’Halleran. I cannot begin to express my gratitude to this uniquely giving, intelligent, and truly dedicated group of people.

“Whether they voted by mail or in person, Arizonans turned out and participated in our democracy this year. And an essential part of that democracy is a peaceful transfer of power, at every level of government.

“There’s no denying that my team and I are incredibly disappointed in these results, but I thank the families of Arizona’s First District for giving me the opportunity to serve you these last six years.

“I thank my opponent for a well-fought and challenging race and wish him all the best in his service to Arizona’s Second District.”
###
tom o'halleranus congress

