Mooving ‘Moosic’ from Lindi Moo

Over the weekend LindiMoo filled the Page area with whimsical cover songs, and entertained folks at Antelope Point Marina and State 48 Tavern.

On Friday LindiMoo had visited Lake Powell Communications and told us that her influences range from Linda Ronstadt to Hank Williams Jr.

“I wanted to be James Taylor; I wanted to write poignant beautiful melodies.”

Fun Fact; Lindi was once a disc jockey at Lake Powell Communications and hosted a top 40 program called “Live with Lindi.”

LindiMoo has a very entertaining gimmick that is reminiscent of a children’s program or any Weird Al Yankovic spoof video. Lindi said, “If you have any Bovine humor, she is in need of new material.”

Not only that, Lindi also entertains people with brain injuries or other debilitating illnesses and disabilities. She sings at retirement homes and skilled nursing facilities all across the Northwestern United States.

Lindi has an impressive repertoire at her disposal, “Because I play “udderly” entertaining moosic for all ages, I have a repertoire of over 400 songs. It starts with songs from the 1500’s.”

And she says her son even made her learn a Train song.

At Antelope Marina Saturday she had a lot of kids up front dancing and singing along!

For more information on upcoming shows and other news, visit www.lindimoomusic.com/ or find and “like” her on Facebook.