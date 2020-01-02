News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Mountain Lions Near Tucson Found Eating Human Remains

January 02
06:37 2020
A popular hiking trail northeast of Tucson was closed earlier this week after three mountain lions were found to be consuming the remains of a human. The discovery was made along the Pima Canyon Trail, which is in the Catalina Mountains.

An investigation by the Arizona Game and Fish Department has pretty much determined that the lions had not killed the person, but were feeding on the remains. As a result, the three mountain lions were put down. Reports indicate that once a mountain lion feeds on a human, it is more likely to attack people in the future.

The decedent in this case has not yet been identified, nor has the cause of death.

An official with the game and fish department said it was pretty much obvious that the animals had been feeding on the human remains, which is apparently rare. Mountain lions reportedly prefer prey that they hunt down.

