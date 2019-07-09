Mother Heartbroken Over Theft

A Cedar City mother is devastated by the theft of a flag commemorating her son’s firefighter service and death.

Gayemarie Ekker reports the flag, along with an American flag, was stolen over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Ekker’s son Joe Thurston was a member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots and was one of 19 firefighters who died battling a wildfire near Yarnell, Arizona, in 2013. A red and yellow flag was fashioned to honor the Hotshots’ service.

Ekker placed a handwritten sign pleading for the flags’ return near the outside pole. The cinder block she used to weight it down was also stolen.

Ekker says she just wants the sign back, no questions asked and is offering a new U.S. flag to the person who returns it.