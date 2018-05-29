Most Starbucks Will Close Early For Training

If you were concerned about not getting your coffee this afternoon due a special employee in service day for Starbucks across the country, it does not appear to be impacting our only location here in Page- Starbucks closing 8,000 stores across the US Tuesday to carry out racial bias training for its employees, but a call to the the Starbucks in the Page Safeway by Lake Powell Life News confirmed that store will remain open today. It is unclear if Page Starbucks employees will be getting the special racial bias training at some other time.