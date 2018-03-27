LDS Encouraged to Comment on Shash Jaa

In an unusual move, Mormon leaders in Blanding are encouraging members to weigh in on the planning process for Shash Jaa National Monument, recently broken off from Bears Ears National Monument.

Wanting to maintain access to environmentally-sensitive sites visited by pioneers, a letter to the faithful says they need to explain how visiting the areas benefits their heritage and culture.

Specifically, the church is asking for an exemption to the limit imposed by the Bureau of Land Management on the size of groups going to the area. It wants to take 300 young adults with handcarts on an 1800s reenactment. The BLM limit is 12 people at a time because of the fragility of the desert. A proposal before the Utah Legislature would make the area a state park.