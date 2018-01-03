Mormon President Thomas S. Monson Dies at 90

The Mormon Church mourning their leader this morning. LDS President Thomas S Monson has died at the age of 90. For more than fifty years Monson served in top leadership roles within the church, beginning as a bishop at the age of 22 in Salt Lake City and the youngest church apostle ever in 1963 at the age of 36. During his life, Monson traveled all over the world to give speeches, dedicate temples and speak to Latter-day Saints, and while he was leader 27 new temples were planned or built. The next president is expected to be 93 year old Russell M. Nelson, who has been a church apostle since April 1970.