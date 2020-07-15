Morgue Trucks Headed for Arizona and Texas

Morgue Trucks Headed to Arizona

With the staggering number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and Texas, it can only mean that refrigerated trucks are on their way. To put it simply; more cases mean more deaths.

Arizona and Texas have seen an exploding number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. In fact, while the Arizona numbers had been “OK,” (relatively speaking) it was when the state was re-opened for restaurants and other public gatherings in May, that the state’s numbers really started growing.

As of Tuesday, Arizona had a pandemic total of 128,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,337 deaths.

At last report, Arizona’s hospitals were at 90% capacity. With the ever increasing virus numbers, will likely come an ever increasing number of deaths.

* * * * * *

Masks are being considered by many to be an excellent deterrent from getting the virus. There is a Doctor from the Phoenix area who explained to us why we should wear them:

https://www.lakepowelllife.com/arizona-doctor-wear-a-mask/