More Work Coming for I-15 in Virgin River Gorge

If you travel Interstate-15 in Arizona fairly often, you’ll remember one-lane traffic in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona for quite some time a year or two ago. Well, apparently more bridge work is scheduled for that portion of I-15, and the public’s input is being sought.

Public comments are being accepted by the Arizona Department of Transportation on the upcoming projects. These projects will run the state somewhere in the neighborhood of $50-Million.

The project being planned is actually part of numerous projects in the planning stages for the Arizona stretch of I-15 between now and over the next five years.

ADOT is holding a public meeting 6 P.M. Wednesday November 29th at the Beaver Dam Lodge in Littlefield on Old Highway 9.

For information on the draft environmental analysis, online go to: www.azdot.gov/i15ea