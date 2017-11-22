News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

More Work Coming for I-15 in Virgin River Gorge

More Work Coming for I-15 in Virgin River Gorge
November 22
09:42 2017
Print This Article

If you travel Interstate-15 in Arizona fairly often, you’ll remember one-lane traffic in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona for quite some time a year or two ago. Well, apparently more bridge work is scheduled for that portion of I-15, and the public’s input is being sought.

Public comments are being accepted by the Arizona Department of Transportation on the upcoming projects. These projects will run the state somewhere in the neighborhood of $50-Million.

The project being planned is actually part of numerous projects in the planning stages for the Arizona stretch of I-15 between now and over the next five years.

ADOT is holding a public meeting 6 P.M. Wednesday November 29th at the Beaver Dam Lodge in Littlefield on Old Highway 9.

For information on the draft environmental analysis, online go to:  www.azdot.gov/i15ea

Tags
ADOTi-15in arizonavirgin river gorge

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.