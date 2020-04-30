More Weekend Curfews Ordered for Navajo Nation

On April 29, 2020, the Navajo Department of Health issued another Public Health Emergency Order. This latest order implements more weekend curfews for Navajo community members to continue the restriction of movement of individuals and to limit contact on the Nation.

The latest curfews are ordered for May 1 – May 4, and May 8 -11. The 57-hour weekend curfews begin on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and remain in place until Mondays at 5:00 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation.

Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco and Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Executive Director Garret Silversmith met recently to continue the coordination efforts of police checkpoints on the roadways to enforce curfews.

Members of the tribal community are reminded a nightly curfew also remains in place from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM and members have also been ordered to continue their shelter in place, except for essential workers and activities.