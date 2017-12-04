More Than 500 Arizonans Enrolling in ACA Per Day

Dec 15th is the last day you can sign up during the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment season– the number of people reportedly signing up per day sharply higher than it was last year, with about 500 more Arizona residents signing up every day of the enrollment period.

The increase, at both the state and national levels, has come as a pleasant surprise to advocates who feared that a shortened enrollment period along with, cuts to the program’s advertising and outreach would discourage people from signing up.

According to the latest numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services – the nationwide average of just over 111,000 have been signing up every day for 2018 coverage.