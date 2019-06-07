News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

More Security for Tribal Housing

June 07
11:03 2019
Public safety and personal security have long been concerns in public housing on the Navajo reservation. Those concerns are being addressed, according to Chris Bigwater, a spokesman for the Navajo Housing Authority.

New safety measures are included in the 2019 NHA budget, Bigwater said.

They include security upgrades to gate access and entryways, solar street lights at the developments and new background checks for tenants.

The new safety measures have been on the plans since 2017, and now only await approval by HUD, Bigwater said.

Solar street lights have been installed at Pinehill, serving 25 units, and crime has decreased by 60-percent, according to NHA reports.

The Navajo Nation also as a “one strike” policy for tenants, Bigwater said. “This could expedite the eviction process down to three days,” Bigwater added.

 

 

 

 

