More Scandal in Kane County

Kane County officials may be involved in yet another scandal.

Two top officials in the county are currently being investigated for their involvement in running a service district that state auditors said overpaid them.

The auditors also recommended the payments be reviewed for possibility of bringing about criminal charges.

Kane County Commissioner Jim Matson and Clerk/ Auditor Karla Johnson are the subject of the investigation stemming from their potential benefiting from the district that exists for Amangiri, the luxury resort that sits near the Utah-Arizona border.

The district consists only of land owned by Amangiri and was established to appease state water regulations.

The Canyon Land Improvement District board has three members, two executives from the group that runs Amangiri and Matson. The board allegedly had problem procuring contracts and hired consultants to do work that had little, if anything, to do with the district. One of the consulting companies is owned by Matson and the contract put thousands of dollars in his pocket.

Matson allegedly received more than the state limit in salary for district board members of $5,000 and wrote checks to himself and his consulting company, worth $33,000. The auditors say that money should be repaid.

Matson is maintaining his innocence, saying that he welcomes an investigation.

As for Johnson, the auditor said the district should have been using a treasurer instead of using Johnson. Also, the pay Johnson received for being the board’s accountant was deemed excessive for the amount of work she was doing.