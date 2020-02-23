More Playoff Action Monday & Tuesday for the Page Basketball Teams

The Page Sand Devils’ girls and boys basketball teams will continue their pursuit of an Arizona State Championships Monday and Tuesday!

The Lady Sand Devils will be in action at the Toyota Findlay Center in Prescott Valley on Monday, February 24, and will take-on Holbrook. Monday’s game is at 4 PM. The Page ladies earned their way to this point in the postseason by beating Paradise Honors at home on Friday 57-15. The Roadrunners of Holbrook advanced to play Page by beating Window Rock on Friday 50-46.

The Page varsity boys’ basketball team has a game vs. Snowflake (AZ) on Tuesday, February 25 @ 5:30p. This follows Saturday’s exciting home match-up with the Fountain Hills Falcons before a packed house at Page High School. The final was Page 48 Fountain Hills 42. As with the girls, the guys will also play at The Toyota Findlay Center in Prescott Valley. The Snowflake Lobos earned the right to get to this game by beating San Tan Foothills (Queen Creek, AZ) by a score of 56-52 on Saturday.

Lake Powell Communications will air both of the Sand Devils’ games on the radio Monday and Tuesday.