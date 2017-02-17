More NGS Work Ahead

The Navajo Nation still has some work to do before Monday’s vote to keep the Navajo Generating Station open for three more years is sealed. According to a spokesman for the Salt River Project, one of the plant’s owners, Navajo leadership needs to step forward and agree to allow the restoration of the NGS property to be restored after December 2019.

The contract that keeps the plant open until that time does not allow for the time needed to clear the area of any NGS remnants after the plant shuts down. That means that unless an agreement is reached, the facility will have to be closed much sooner in order for the restoration to be finished by December 2019.

“The owners’ decision to extend operations of the plant through 2019 does require an agreement with the Navajo Nation in order to conduct removal and restoration activities after 2019 if needed,” said spokesman H.S. Scott Harelson.

Harelson added that an agreement with the Navajo leadership would provide additional years of employment for employees, with continued economic benefits to the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the surrounding communities.

“It would also allow more time for the Nation to consider potential options for the plant,” added Harelson. “Because of these benefits, we are hopeful an agreement can be reached in the coming months to enable the plant to continue running through 2019.”

There’s been no word yet on when the Navajo Nation will address this issue.