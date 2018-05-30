More Navajo Courts Accept E-Payments

Paying your court fines is getting easier in Navajo courts. Three more Navajo Nation courts have now implemented ePayment for the public to pay for civil traffic fines within their judicial districts. The three newest courts offering ePayment online are the Aneth, Chinle and Shiprock Judicial Districts.

The ePayment implementation allows the public to pay for civil traffic fines by credit card on a secure website and to view their cases after creating an account on JusticeWeb.

These judicial districts are also able to accept credit card payments at the counter or over the phone.

Without this new system in place, paying for fines requires payment only by money order, which can be an inconvenience for many. Payment with money order is still accepted at all judicial districts.

The ePayment will be very beneficial to Aneth District Court, according to Bettina Norton, Aneth Judicial District court administrator.

“Aneth is a very remote area,” Norton said. “Some people do not know where the court is located and the nearest post office, where people may buy money orders, is nine miles away,” she added.

“In the past, customers have asked if Aneth District Court is able to take payments over the phone or online. We are very grateful to have the ePayment live,” Norton said.

Kayenta Judicial District was the first to implement ePayment in April 2017. Since then, Kayenta Judicial District Court has collected nearly 29 percent more in fines over the previous year’s collection.

“We now have a secure and protected means of accepting credit card payments and online payments,” said Ben Mariano, the Information Technology manager for the Judicial Branch.

The Judicial branch is working on getting other court districts able to use ePayments, Mariano said.