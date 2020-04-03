More Lake Powell Primitive Camping, Boat Rental Closures

Primitive Camping Closures

In response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Navajo Nation, States of Arizona and Utah, and county and community health departments, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is announcing more operational changes and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the Bullfrog District, the Stanton Creek, Farley’s Canyon, and North Wash Primitive Campgrounds are temporally closed to all public use until further notice.

In the Wahweap District of the park at the Beehive Primitive Campground, camping will be allowed for the 3-day maximum stay only, within the 6 designated camping pads. To protect park employees and visitors and prevent resource damage, the Ferry Swale area beyond the Beehive Primitive Campground is temporarily open to day-use only. Camping along the Ferry Swale road network is prohibited. The park will review and announce further restrictions that may be necessary to address potential health hazards related to congregating in groups with limited ability to practice social distancing, as well as damage to resources. The Beehive/Ferry Swale area is located on Highway 89 near Page, Arizona, across from the park’s Wahweap South Entrance.

Boat Rental Closures

Aramark is making operational changes in response to concerns for employee and visitor safety. Effective immediately, day-use boat rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog are closed. Additionally, in Bullfrog, the Anasazi Restaurant is closed. The Bullfrog Corner Store and Lower Gift Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week. Effective Saturday, April 4, 2020, houseboat rentals at Wahweap and Bullfrog are being closed. For more information about Aramark’s operations, please visit their website at www.lakepowell.com.

Health & Safety While Visiting Glen Canyon

In addition to following standard safety guidelines when recreating outdoors, the NPS urges people who choose to visit Glen Canyon during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other groups; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. The park is looking forward to full resumption of operations as soon as feasible and will provide updates on our website Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and social media. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.